Video: Fire chief looks for lost residents in Houston

Authorities in the Houston area are working to rescue people trapped in homes flooded in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. FRANCE 24’s Philip Crowther accompanied a local fire chief and filed this report.

The death toll from Harvey continues to rise as more people are found drowned in homes or near vehicles. Aldine Fire Chief Jackie Metcalfe steered a boat through flooded streets, plucking grateful residents trapped in their homes. Still others refused his help, preferring to take their chances at home.

“Write your social security number on your arm with a Sharpie pen so we’ll be able to identify you,” he ominously warned one man refusing to leave his inundated home.

Officials opened a second major shelter in Houston that will house up to 10,000 evacuees.The George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown has filled to nearly double its originally announced capacity of 5,000 in the five days since the storm first made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

Date created : 2017-08-30