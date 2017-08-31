International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Media coverage of Hurricane Harvey

Read more

THE DEBATE

After Harvey: are record-breaking storms the new normal?

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Lebanon's parliament abolishes controversial rape law

Read more

FOCUS

Moscow gets a makeover: Muscovites divided over Russian capital's facelift

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Gabriel and the Mountain', 'Barbara' and the Venice Film Festival

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France brews up a passion for craft beer

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

How much is Tropical Storm Harvey linked to climate change?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

France's Macron targets jihadist terrorism

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Macron highlights development in Africa as key to combating terrorism

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Continuing rains lash Pakistan, India as regional flooding kills more than 1,200

© Punit Paranjpe, AFP | Indians wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 29, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-08-31

Torrential monsoon rains are lashing Pakistan's port city of Karachi following days-long downpours in neighbouring India that have caused havoc in Mumbai.

TV footage showed streets were submerged and several fatalaties have already been reported after the heavy rains began early Thursday. Pakistan's meteorological department says rains will continue for three days in various parts of Sindh province, where authorities closed schools as a precaution.

Windstorms and rains are also expected in the southwestern Baluchistan and eastern Punjab provinces. The meteorological department says rains are also expected in the capital, Islamabad, and in Pakistan's portion of Kashmir.

Rains regularly trigger floods in South Asian nations during the monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

In Mumbai, the rains halted public transport and caused flights to be diverted earlier this week.

Two toddlers were among the 14 found dead after floods caused by heavy monsoon rains destroyed homes and disrupted traffic in India's financial capital, police said, but lighter-than-feared rain on Wednesday helped relief efforts.

Another 40 people are feared trapped in a building collapse in the coastal city of more than 20 million people.

Millions of people across India, Nepal and Bangladesh have been affected by the floods ravaging South Asia this monsoon season. More than 1,200 have been killed. Several villages in the east Indian state of Bihar are still inundated, with people living in makeshift shelters for days amid widespread heavy damage to farmland.

Tuesday's deluge in Mumbai brought nearly a month's average rainfall in a single day.

Police said a 45-year-old woman and a 1-1/2-year-old child, members of the same family, died after their home in the northeastern suburb of Vikhroli crumbled on Tuesday, while a 2-year-old girl died in a wall collapse.

In the neighbouring city of Thane, three people died after being swept away by floods, police added. Some died by falling into open manholes in flooded streets in various suburbs.

Mumbai Police spokeswoman Rashmi Karandikar said seven other people were missing in Mumbai.

In neighbouring suburbs six people were missing, said a police official, who declined to be named.

The deluge revived memories of 2005 floods that killed more than 500 people, the majority of them in shantytown slums where more than half of the city's 20 million people live.

Unabated construction on floodplains and coastal areas, as well as stormwater drains and waterways clogged by plastic garbage have made the city increasingly vulnerable to storms.

The Red Cross has termed this year's floods the worst for decades in some parts of the region.

It says entire communities have been cut off and many are short of food and clean water.

The east Indian state of Bihar has been particularly hard hit, with over 500 people killed this monsoon season.

Around 1.7 million people were reportedly affected by the floods, which are now receding.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP, AP)

Date created : 2017-08-31

  • SOUTH ASIA

    South Asia floods kill more than 800, displace more than a million

    Read more

  • SIERRA LEONE

    Sierra Leone mourns 100 children among flooding dead as mass burials begin

    Read more

  • INDIA

    Indian army battles deadly flooding in Chennai

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility