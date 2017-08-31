International News 24/7

 

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Vietnam war refugee Nguyen on US identity

Cinema comes to La Serenissima with 74th Venice film festival

Video: Returning to Fukushima

Off the beaten track: France's Lot region

Canada's Trudeau under fire for environmental record

LVMH prize: French designer Marine Serre honoured by Rihanna

Pumps running empty after Hurricane Harvey shuts down oil refineries

C'est la rentrée! France's back-to-school renaissance

'With floodwaters rising and a rescue boat waiting, the urgent question: What to bring?'

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-09-01

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Vietnam war refugee Nguyen on US identity

From 'Apocalypse Now' to 'Platoon', from Graham Greene's 'The Quiet American' to Michael Herr's ‘Dispatches’, when you consider the so-called 'best' books and films about the Vietnam War, few come from Vietnamese voices. But when our guest Viet Thanh Nguyen started writing his debut Vietnam-War-era spy novel, he was determined not to write for a Western audience or translate Vietnamese culture.

Despite Nguyen's sense he was going against publishers' tastes, "The Sympathizer" won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Viet Thanh Nguyen talks to Eve Jackson about the "Hollywood-isation" of the Vietnam War, his book’s political mission and why Donald Trump terrifies most of the literary community.

By Eve JACKSON

Archives

2017-09-01 culture

Cinema comes to La Serenissima with 74th Venice film festival

La Mostra has kicked off in Venice, as stars disembark at the world’s oldest film festival. In addition to the hotly-awaited Hollywood features, social issues are also on the...

2017-08-30 culture

Film show: 'Gabriel and the Mountain', 'Barbara' and the Venice Film Festival

Award-winning Brazilian director Fellipe Barbosa joins film critic Lisa Nesselson and Eve Jackson to talk about his film "Gabriel and the Mountain," Mathieu Amalric’s "Barbara"...

2017-08-28 culture

Music show: Martin Solveig and Rock en Seine highlights

The French superstar DJ, Martin Solveig talks to us about the evolution of house music, having a classical education and why style is more important that substance. Also on the...

2017-08-25 culture

Meeting John Malkovich at the Francophone Film Festival

Dozens of stars are this week gathering in the French city of Angoulême to watch films from around the French-speaking world as part of the Francophone Film Festival. Among them...

