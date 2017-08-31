International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2017-08-31

C'est la rentrée! Exploring France's post-summer renaissance

This week we explore "la rentrée", the renaissance that takes place after France's summer shutdown. Children return to school, politicians scheme about the year to come and people get back to work. While some experience "rentrée blues", others take the opportunity to make a fresh set of resolutions.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-08-24 French culture

Vive l’apéro! Understanding French drinking culture

The French take pride in the notion that they savour the good things in life, and that also goes for the way they consume alcohol. For a lot of French residents, the best part of...

2017-08-17 France

Malbouffe: understanding junk food à la française

France is famous for its haute cuisine and often credited for having the best eating habits in the world but things have changed over the years. These days the French...

2017-06-29 France

Is French health care the best in the world?

High-quality, affordable and widely accessible, French health care was ranked best in the world by the World Health Organization in 2000. But what makes it so successful? Though...

2017-05-11 French politics

Triangles, voter fatigue and the Bourbon Palace: French parliamentary elections

This week, we explore French parliamentary elections, the so-called "third round" of the presidential race. The rules to becoming MP are quite particular in France. Though...

