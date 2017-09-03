International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REPORTERS

Video: Returning home to Fukushima

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Media coverage of Kenya's supreme court ruling

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Houston and South Asia Flooding, Free Speech, Brexit, Game of Thrones

Read more

REVISITED

Shadow of Nigeria’s Biafra war still looms large, 50 years on

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Say cheese: The secrets of real French 'fromage'

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

French business leaders react to Macron's labour reform plans

Read more

FOCUS

Moroccan youths living rough in northern Paris park

Read more

#TECH 24

Football-playing robots!

Read more

#THE 51%

Can men be feminists?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Germany’s Merkel looks to end Turkey’s EU membership talks

© Handout, MG RTL D, AFP | Martin Schulz, the leader of the social democratic SPD party, and German chancellor Angela Merkel during a televised debate in Berlin, on September 3, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-03

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that she would ask the European Union to call off membership talks with Turkey, amid escalating tensions between Berlin and Ankara.

"I don't see them ever joining and I had never believed that it would happen," she said during a televised debate with Martin Schulz, her Social Democratic rival in elections later this month.

She added that she would speak with her EU counterparts to see if "we can end these membership talks".

Merkel's tough stance came after Turkey arrested two more German citizens this past week "for political reasons", infuriating Berlin.

The arrests brought the number of German political prisoners in Turkish custody to 12, at a time when ties between the two NATO allies were already at an all-time low.

The plunge in relations began after Berlin sharply criticised Ankara over the crackdown that followed last year's failed coup attempt.

The arrest of several German nationals, including the Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, the Istanbul correspondent for the Die Welt newspaper, further frayed ties.

Yucel has now spent 200 days in custody ahead of a trial on terror charges.

German journalist Mesale Tolu has been held on similar charges since May, while human rights activist Peter Steudtner was arrested in a July raid.

After Steudtner's arrest, Germany vowed stinging measures impacting tourism and investment in Turkey and a full "overhaul" of their troubled relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, has also sparked outrage after charging that Germany is sheltering plotters of last year's coup, as well as Kurdish militants and terrorists, and demanded their extradition.

Erdogan added to the tensions this month when he urged ethnic Turks in Germany to vote against Merkel's conservatives and their coalition partners, the Social Democrats, in September 24 elections.

The escalating tensions have split the Turkish community in Europe's top economy, the largest diaspora abroad, which is a legacy of Germany's "guest worker" programme of the 1960s and 70s.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-03

  • TURKEY – GERMANY

    Quest for Turkey coup plot’s ‘disappearing imam’ extends to Germany

    Read more

  • Germany

    Diplomatic row escalates between Germany and Turkey

    Read more

  • GERMANY-TURKEY

    Germany urges tourists, businesses to be cautious in Turkey

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility