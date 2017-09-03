International News 24/7

 

Trump leads condemnation of N Korea nuclear test

© Saul Loeb, Ed Jones, AFP file pictures | North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (left) and US President Donald Trump (right)

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-03

President Donald Trump led international censure of North Korea's announcement Sunday that it had tested a hydrogen bomb, saying its actions were "very hostile and dangerous to the United States".

Pyongyang's key ally China expressed strong condemnation while South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for the "strongest punishment" against the North, including new UN sanctions to "completely isolate" it.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have spiralled in recent weeks, with North Korea testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and threatening to fire missiles towards the US Pacific island of Guam and Trump warning he would rain "fire and fury" on the country.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States," Trump tweeted.

After North Korea sent a missile over Japan last week, Trump said the time for talks was over and on Sunday he tweeted that "appeasement" would not work.

"North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success," he said.

Trump had previously pledged the North would not get an ICBM and has warned that Washington's weapons are "locked and loaded".

China, which is hosting a summit of the five BRICS nations, said it "expresses resolute opposition and strong condemnation" over Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, which was felt in Chinese cities hundreds of kilometres from North Korea's borders.

China, a key provider of aid and trade to the North, is seen as the only country holding any real influence over its truculent neighbour. But relations have become more strained in recent years, in part because of Pyongyang's dogged pursuit of its nuclear programme in the face of international condemnation.

The North should "stop taking mistaken actions which worsen the situation and are also not in line with its own interests, and effectively return to the track of solving the problem through dialogue," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin remained silent on the subject at the opening of the BRICS summit in Xiamen, which includes Brazil, India and South Africa.

'Creating serious threat'

Russia's foreign ministry however expressed "strongest condemnation" of Pyongyang's actions, while adding "it is imperative to remain calm and to refrain from any actions that lead to a further escalation of tension".

The ministry said it regretted that the leadership of North Korea was "creating a serious threat" for the region and warned that "the continuation of such a line is fraught with serious consequences" for Pyongyang.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe slammed the test as "absolutely unacceptable" and said North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes now pose a more "grave and urgent" threat to his country.

"Whether we can stop North Korea's reckless actions that threaten world peace depends on the cooperation and solidarity of the international community," he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron urged tougher EU sanctions, saying Pyongyang had "reached a new dimension of provocation".

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she was looking forward "to the UN Security Council addressing the matter and taking a firm and effective stand".

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called the test "reckless" but said "none of the military options are good".

"Our message to the Chinese, we think there is more scope for you the Chinese to put more economic pressure on the North Koreans," he told Sky News.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg condemned the test as "yet another flagrant violation" of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

"NATO is concerned by Pyongyang's destabilising pattern of behaviour, which poses a threat to regional and international security," he said.

Pyongyang, for its part, called the nuclear detonation "a perfect success".

The test was substantially larger than previous ones, generating a 6.3 magnitude earth tremor according to US monitors.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-03

