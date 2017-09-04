International News 24/7

 

Americas

Colombia's government agree ceasefire with ELN rebels

Latest update : 2017-09-04

Colombia’s government and ELN rebels have agreed to a ceasefire after months of talks, the rebels announced Monday.

The announcement in the Ecuadorian capital Quito, where the talks are being held, comes on the eve of a visit by Pope Francis to Colombia.

“Yes, it was possible,” the National Liberation Army (ELN) delegation said in a tweet announcing the deal.

The rebel group, which regularly bombs oil installations and kidnaps for ransom, was founded by radical Catholic priests in 1964 and is currently in peace talks with the government to end 53 years of war.

This is the first ceasefire declared by the rebels.

