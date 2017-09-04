International News 24/7

 

Americas

Guatemala's Supreme Court requests lifting President Jimmy Morales' immunity

© Johan Ordonez, AFP | Indigenous peoples demonstrate in support of the head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, Colombian Ivan Velasquez, who President Jimmy Morales tried to expel from the country, on August 29, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-04

Guatemala's Supreme Court has sent a request to lift President Jimmy Morales' immunity from prosecution to congress for final consideration.

Monday's court decision on the request from prosecutors is related to allegations of illegal financing for Morales' 2015 campaign. Investigations have targeted several political parties including his National Convergence Front.

Prosecutors allege that about $825,000 of financing for the campaign was hidden and other expenditures had no explainable source of funding. Morales has denied any wrongdoing.

Last month chief prosecutor Thelma Adana and the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission announced they were seeking to lift the immunity of office that Morales enjoys as president.

Two days later Morales ordered commission chief Ivan Velasquez's immediate expulsion from the country. But that was overturned by the Constitutional Court.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-04

