Music show: Afro House pioneer Mo Laudi, Jack Johnson & Tori Amos

FOCUS

Amid rising crime, Mexican citizens take matters into their own hands

IN THE PAPERS

It's back to school! But how can French schools improve?

IN THE PAPERS

Kim Jong-un's ticking time bomb

BUSINESS DAILY

Shadow of N. Korea nuclear test hangs over BRICS summit in China

REPORTERS

Video: Returning home to Fukushima

MEDIAWATCH

Media coverage of Kenya's Supreme Court ruling

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Houston and South Asia Flooding, Free Speech, Brexit and 'Game of Thrones'

REVISITED

Shadow of Nigeria’s Biafra war still looms large, 50 years on

Africa

Kenya to hold new presidential vote this October

© Tony Karumba, AFP | Supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, celebrate in the streets of Mathare slum in Nairobi on Sepetember 1, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-04

Kenya's electoral commission has announced that fresh presidential elections will be held on October 17.

The chairman of the electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati, issued a statement Monday saying that the new elections will be in just over 40 days following the Supreme Court's ruling last week to nullify the results of the Aug. 8 polls which gave victory to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The court ruling said that new elections must be held within 60 days.

Kenya's Supreme Court annulled the elections saying that the commission had committed irregularities in adding up the votes cast.

President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized the court decision, calling the judges "crooks," but said he would win again in the second elections.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for the electoral commission to be disbanded.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-04

