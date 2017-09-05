International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Waste management: Moscow faces uphill battle

Read more

ENCORE!

Kyle MacLachlan: US actor talks fame and the legacy of 'Twin Peaks'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron Takes Advantage of Perfect Storm to Push Through Reform

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ending 'Dreamers' programme could hurt US businesses and budget

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Why we should put women on pedestals'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

North Korea's favourite anchor returns

Read more

THE DEBATE

Korea's New Reality: What next after apparent hydrogen bomb test?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Afro House pioneer Mo Laudi, Jack Johnson & Tori Amos

Read more

FOCUS

Amid rising crime, Mexican citizens take matters into their own hands

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

French prosecutor pins corruption in IAAF on son of ex-president

© Seyllou, AFP | Papa Massata Diack, son of former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations Lamine Diack, speaks during an interview with AFP in Dakar. on March 6, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-05

France’s financial prosecutor on Tuesday said investigations had revealed that the son of the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) was at the centre of a large corruption racket.

“The investigations revealed a large-scale system of corruption around Papa Massata Diack, son of Lamine Diack, IAAF president and influential member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC),” the financial prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“There are several consistent indications that payments have been made in return for the votes of IAAF and International Olympic Committee members over the designation of host cities for the biggest global sporting events,” it added.

The investigations initially targetted the award of the 2020 games to Tokyo before extending to include the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

France’s deputy financial prosecutor is due to address a joint press conference with Brazilian counterparts at 1400 GMT.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-05

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil police arrest Irish IOC official over ticketing scam

    Read more

  • ATHLETICS

    IAAF extends ban on Russian athletes ahead of Rio Olympics

    Read more

  • SPORT

    Adidas ‘dropping sponsorship deal' with scandal-hit IAAF

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility