International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Waste management: Moscow faces uphill battle

Read more

ENCORE!

Kyle MacLachlan: US actor talks fame and the legacy of 'Twin Peaks'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Macron Takes Advantage of Perfect Storm to Push Through Reform

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ending 'Dreamers' programme could hurt US businesses and budget

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Why we should put women on pedestals'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

North Korea's favourite anchor returns

Read more

THE DEBATE

Korea's New Reality: What next after apparent hydrogen bomb test?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Afro House pioneer Mo Laudi, Jack Johnson & Tori Amos

Read more

FOCUS

Amid rising crime, Mexican citizens take matters into their own hands

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Hurricane Irma surges to category 5 storm as it nears Caribbean

© Jose Romero, NOAA, RAMMB, AFP | This image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Irma on September 5, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-05

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path that could take it to the United States.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Irma had sustained winds of 175mph (280 kph) and was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua. It was moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

The center said there was a growing possibility that the storm’s effects could be felt in Florida later this week and over the weekend, though it was still too early to be sure of its future track: “Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.”

Irma’s center was expected to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the hurricane center said. The eye was then expected to pass about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Puerto Rico late Wednesday.

Authorities warned that the storm could dump up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves of up to 23 feet (7 meters). Government officials began evacuations and urged people to finalize all preparations as shelves emptied out across islands including Puerto Rico.

“The decisions that we make in the next couple of hours can make the difference between life and death,” Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said. “This is an extremely dangerous storm.”

Residents on the U.S. East Coast were urged to monitor the storm’s progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

“This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey,” Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

In the Caribbean, hurricane warnings were issued for 12 island groups, including the British Virgin Islands, where the governor urged people to evacuate the tiny island of Anegada if they could ahead of the storm.

Vivian Wheatley, proprietor of the Anegada Reef Hotel, planned to stay behind. She said she would stay in one of the hotel rooms and take advantage of the generator since there were no guests.

“We know it’s a very powerful (storm), and we know it’s going to be very close,” she said. “Let’s hope for the best.”

People in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico braced for blackouts after the director of the island’s power company predicted that storm damage could leave some areas without electricity for four to six months. But “some areas will have power (back) in less than a week,” Ricardo Ramos told radio station Notiuno 630 AM.

The utility’s infrastructure has deteriorated greatly during a decade-long recession, and Puerto Ricans experienced an island-wide outage last year.

Both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands expected 4 inches to 8 inches (10-20 centimeters) of rain and winds of 40-50 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

“This is not an opportunity to go outside and try to have fun with a hurricane,” U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp warned. “It’s not time to get on a surfboard.”

A hurricane warning was posted for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martin, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin islands. A tropical storm warning was in effect for Guadeloupe and Dominica.

Meanwhile in Florida, residents took advantage of the Labor Day holiday to empty many store shelves of drinking water and other supplies in advance of the storm. Also Monday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for the state’s 67 counties to give local governments “ample time, resources and flexibility” to prepare.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-05

  • USA

    Search for Harvey survivors continues as Trump requests aid

    Read more

  • USA - HURRICANE

    One week after hitting Texas coast, Harvey still chasing people from homes

    Read more

  • USA

    Volunteers help rescue survivors from Harvey floodwaters

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility