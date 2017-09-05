International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Macron Takes Advantage of Perfect Storm to Push Through Reform

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Ending 'Dreamers' programme could hurt US businesses and budget

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Why we should put women on pedestals'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

North Korea's favourite anchor returns

Read more

THE DEBATE

Korea's New Reality: What next after apparent hydrogen bomb test?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Afro House pioneer Mo Laudi, Jack Johnson & Tori Amos

Read more

FOCUS

Amid rising crime, Mexican citizens take matters into their own hands

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

It's back to school! But how can French schools improve?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Kim Jong-un's ticking time bomb

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Odinga rejects Kenya election re-run date without 'guarantees'

© AFP (Archive) | Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has set conditions for his participation in an October 2017 re-election.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-05

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday his coalition would not participate in the re-run of a presidential election proposed for Oct. 17 unless it is given "legal and constitutional" guarantees.

Odinga's conditions include the removal of some officials at the election board. He wants criminal investigations to be opened against them.

"You cannot do a mistake twice and expect to get different results," Odinga told reporters.

Kenya's Supreme Court ordered on Friday that the Aug. 8 vote be re-run within 60 days, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory by 1.4 million votes was undermined by irregularities in the process. Kenyatta was not accused of any wrongdoing.

On Monday, the election board said it would hold new elections on Oct. 17.

But Odinga said he wanted elections held on Oct. 24 or 31 instead.

"There will be no elections on the seventeenth of October until the conditions that we have spelt out in the statement are met," he said.

Odinga has contested and lost the last three presidential elections in Kenya. Each time, he has said the vote was rigged against him.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-05

  • KENYA

    Kenyan court ruling puts ‘election observer industry’ in a tight spot

    Read more

  • KENYA

    Kenyan Supreme Court nullifies Kenyatta's re-election, orders new vote

    Read more

  • AFRICA

    A history of opposition: Africa’s contested elections

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility