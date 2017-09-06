LIVE: At least two dead as Hurricane Irma hits French Caribbean islands

Keep up to date with the progress of Hurricane Irma as it strikes the Caribbean, including the French overseas territories of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelmy.
Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record, hit the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy in the French West Indies on Wednesday, tearing roofs off buildings with its winds of 185mph.
French minister for overseas affairs, Annick Girardin, said two people have been killed and two more seriously injured, though things "could change quickly".
"A national reconstruction plan will be implemented as soon as possible," Macron said, adding that an emergency fund to finance it would be set up.
Speaking at a crisis centre set up at the Interior Ministry, French President Emmanuel Macron said he expects the final toll in terms of deaths and damage "will be harsh and cruel".
Irma is expected to move towards Puerto Rico and then Florida, where preparations are underway to limit the devastation as much as possible.
