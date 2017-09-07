Police discover bomb-making lab in Paris suburb raid

French police investigating a suspected bomb factory near Paris found more ingredients on Thursday which could have been used to make the explosive device known as TATP. Three suspects have been arrested.

The ingredients were found during a search of an enclosed parking space belonging to the owner of the flat in the Parisian suburb of Villejuif where police found bomb-making materials the day before.

On Wednesday police located gas canisters and electrical wiring, along with similar ingredients required for the TATP explosive, commonly used by the Islamic State (IS) group.

Police believe the men were preparing attacks and had made calls to Syria, a minister said Thursday.

Anti-terror police launched raids following a tip-off from a worker at the building who has been praised for his “citizen’s reflex” for reporting suspicious activity.

The Paris daily Le Parisien reported that the workman was a plumber working to fix a recurrent leak.

He was outside the building when he spotted chemicals on a balcony of the flat, then saw a soldering iron and a hot plate through the window, the paper reported, quoting a source close to the probe.

Links to Spain cell?

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said the men in custody two were arrested on Wednesday and a third overnight “were involved in terrorism”.

“We’ve seen that there were calls exchanged” with someone in the war zone in Syria, Collomb said on FranceInfo radio.

The men have denied they were preparing attacks, claiming they were planning a string of robberies in which the explosives would be used to blow up bank cash machines, Collomb said.

The arrests raised questions about whether the suspects might be linked to a jihadist cell in Spain which carried out two vehicle attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils last month.

Some of the extremists behind the violence in Spain mostly Moroccan nationals who were also preparing bombs made with TATP visited Paris on August 11 and 12, about a week before their deadly rampage.

“It is possible there were links but honestly I don’t know,” Collomb said.

The Spain attackers stayed in a hotel in the Parisian suburb of Malakoff a short drive from where the suspected bomb factory was discovered on Wednesday in Villejuif.

After buying a camera and leaving their hotel, Collomb said the Spain jihadists “spent a long time in front of the Eiffel Tower... We have it all from their phone data”.

France has been under a state of emergency since IS group gunmen launched a series of simultaneous raids on bars, the national stadium and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in November 2015, leaving 130 people dead.

Since those atrocities and a truck attack in Nice in July 2016 that killed 86 people, France has suffered a string of smaller assaults mainly targeting security forces.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

