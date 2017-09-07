International News 24/7

 

Americas

LIVE: Hurricane Irma leaves 900,000 without power in Puerto Rico

© France 24 screen grab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-07

At least seven people were killed Wednesday as Hurricane Irma tore its way across the Caribbean, leaving 900,000 without power in Puerto Rico before heading toward Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Follow events with FRANCE 24's liveblog.

  • The Category 5 storm lashed Puerto Rico with heavy rains and powerful winds on Wednesday, with authorities in the US territory saying more than 900,000 people are without power and nearly 50,000 are without water.
  • Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged and about 60 percent of the island's 1,400 people are now homeless. A toddler was killed during the storm.
  • At least six people were killed in St. Martin, an island divided between French and Dutch administration. Images circulating on social media showed damage to the airport in Philipsburg and the flooded village of Marigot. Officials say at least 95 percent of the French part of the island was destroyed.
  • Speaking at a crisis centre set up at the interior ministry, French President Emmanuel Macron said he expects the final toll in terms of deaths and damage "will be harsh and cruel".
  • "A national reconstruction plan will be implemented as soon as possible" for the affected French territories, Macron said, adding that an emergency fund to finance it would be set up.
  • Irma is now expected to move towards Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba and on to Florida, where preparations are under way to limit the devastation as much as possible.

Date created : 2017-09-07

