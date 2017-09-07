Video: Hurricane Irma sweeps through Saint Martin

Hurricane Irma has swept through the French Caribbean territory of Saint Martin, leaving utter devastation in its wake.
The footage below documents the immense damage caused by the storm. The images were taken from a naval helicopter belonging to the Dutch ministry of defence shortly after Hurricane Irma hit the island.
