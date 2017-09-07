International News 24/7

 

Americas

Video: Hurricane Irma sweeps through Saint Martin

© Lionel Chamoiseau, AFP | A photo taken on September 6, 2017 shows smoke rising from a fire near debris and damaged buildings in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French Collectivity of Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-07

Hurricane Irma has swept through the French Caribbean territory of Saint Martin, leaving utter devastation in its wake.

The footage below documents the immense damage caused by the storm. The images were taken from a naval helicopter belonging to the Dutch ministry of defence shortly after Hurricane Irma hit the island.

Date created : 2017-09-07

