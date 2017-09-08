Live: Hurricane Irma pummels Caribbean islands, heading for Florida

Hurricane Irma on Thursday pounded more of the the Caribbean, shredding homes and leaving at least 14 people dead as it closes in on the United States, where up to a million people have been told to flee. Follow events with FRANCE 24's liveblog.
Hurricane Irma grazed the tiny Turks and Caicos islands late Thursday and is next expected to head towards Cuba, the Bahamas and Florida, after leaving a trail of destruction across the region.
At least four people were killed on the French side of the small island of Saint Martin, which officials say is "95 percent destroyed". A fifth was killed on the Dutch side of the island.
At least three fatalities have been confirmed in Puerto Rico. One toddler was killed in Barbuda while another person was killed in Anguilla, officials said.Another four people have been killed in the US Virgin Islands, according to a government spokesperson.
Speaking at a crisis centre set up at the interior ministry, French President Emmanuel Macron said he expects the final toll in terms of deaths and damage "will be harsh and cruel" and a national reconstruction plan will be drawn up for the affected territories.
