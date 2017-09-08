Live: Hurricane Irma pummels Caribbean islands, heading for Florida

At least four people were killed on the French side of the small island of Saint Martin, which officials say is "95 percent destroyed". A fifth was killed on the Dutch side of the island.

At least three fatalities have been confirmed in Puerto Rico.

One toddler was killed in Barbuda while another person was killed in Anguilla, officials said.