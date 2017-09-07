International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

#TECH 24

AI untethered: Where to draw the line on Artificial Intelligence?

Read more

REPORTERS

In DR Congo, karate helps rape victims rebuild their lives

Read more

#THE 51%

Why child marriage is so popular in Brazil

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Not so green: Why cannabis has a hefty carbon footprint

Read more

FASHION

Paris Fashion Week: Naomi Campbell shows off Haute Couture creations

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Taking the scenic route: France's Great Alpine Road

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

France's Macron calls for more European investment in Greece

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Togo sees second day of protests against President Gnassingbé

Read more

THE DEBATE

Storm of the century? Hurricane Irma leaves massive destruction across the Caribbean

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-09-08

In DR Congo, karate helps rape victims rebuild their lives

For the past three years, Frenchwoman Laurence Fischer, a three-time world karate champion, has travelled to the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo to help female victims of rape. Alongside the renowned surgeon Dr. Mukwege, the top athlete teaches these traumatised women self-defence and tries to help them regain self-confidence and rebuild their lives.

Once a week, in Bukavu, on the shores of Lake Kivu, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sandra and a dozen other women swap their long coloured skirt for a white kimono. On the tatami, they meet up with their coach, Franck Kwabe. He is a black belt in karate, and the assistant of Laurence Fischer, a former world champion. Kwabe is a student and in his spare time, he teaches self-defence to these traumatised women.

Acquiring strength and endurance

The classes take place at the Panzi Foundation, an institution created in 2008 by Dr. Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist and surgeon who rebuilds women's lower abdomens and repairs the bayonet wounds on their chests. In eastern DRC, a region plagued by conflict, rape is used as a weapon of war and women find themselves on the front line. Every year, thousands of them suffer shocking sexual abuse.

>> On France 24, also watch our documentary: "Denis Mukwege, the Congolese doctor who 'heals' raped women"

For one week, Laurence Fischer, a three-time world champion who retired from professional karate in 2006, takes over the classes. For the past ten years, the Frenchwoman has chosen to help women who are victims of violence across the world, like in the DRC. The karate champion gives her lessons free of charge. They are aimed at boosting both physical and mental capacities: "Thanks to karate, these women realise that they have strength. They also acquire endurance and concentration. They will need strength, endurance and concentration to meet the challenges ahead,” she explains.

'When I practise karate, my fear evaporates'

This is certainly the case for Sandra, who was raped at the age of 16 by a neighbour. She is the most assiduous of all the students and would not miss a karate class for anything in the world. Unable to speak on arrival at the centre, she is now full of life and has found the strength to rebound: "When I practise karate, my fear evaporates," the teenager says with a smile. Sandra would have liked to learn how to defend herself earlier, to be able to stand up to her attacker. In turn, she has decided to pass on karate to the girls in her neighbourhood so that they don't experience the same ordeal as her.

By Katya CLARENS , Thomas NICOLON , Bastien RENOUIL

Archives

2017-09-01 Japan

Video: Returning home to Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a powerful earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, in 1986. Just like in the Soviet Union,...

Read more

2017-08-23 Africa

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Since the beginning of this year, Somaliland, an autonomous territory in the Horn of Africa, has been ravaged by severe drought. As eighty percent of the region’s livestock has...

Read more

2017-07-28 Middle East

Video: The plight of Cairo's street children

In Egypt, tens of thousands of children wander the streets of the capital, Cairo. They survive as best they can amid desperate poverty and violence. Some NGOs, such as France's...

Read more

2017-07-21 Asia-pacific

Video: Afghans live in fear as kidnappings soar

Last year, more than 300 people were kidnapped in Afghanistan. Although abductions of foreigners by the Taliban tend to make the headlines, more than 90% of the victims are in...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility