Americas

Live: Irma lashes Cuba, with another hurricane in its wake

© Adalberto Roque, AFP | Cubans carry their belongings in the northern town of Caibarien on September 8, 2017 ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-09

Hurricane Irma is lashing Cuba and aiming for Florida after devastating several Caribbean islands, with Hurricane Jose following close behind. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

  • Hurricane Irma struck the northern coast of Cuba early on Saturday with 160 mph (260 kph) winds after regaining Category 5 strength.
  • The powerful storm is expected to reach Florida early on Sunday, where more than five million people have been told to evacuate.
  • Irma has left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean, with at least 19 people killed.
  • Another Category 4 hurricane, Jose, is heading towards the Caribbean islands already devastated by Irma.

Date created : 2017-09-09

