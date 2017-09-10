International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Togo police and opposition protesters clash in third day of unrest

Read more

FOCUS

Transsexual prostitutes in Paris face increasing violence

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Storm of the Century, Pope Francis in Colombia, Rohingyas, Syria

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Backstage at France's busiest airports

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Tired of tourists: Protests highlight challenges of a changing industry

Read more

ENCORE!

Laurent Binet: A murder mystery meets the magical power of language

Read more

#TECH 24

AI untethered: Where to draw the line on Artificial Intelligence?

Read more

REPORTERS

In DR Congo, karate helps rape victims rebuild their lives

Read more

#THE 51%

Why child marriage is so popular in Brazil

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

French Caribbean ravaged by Hurricane Irma but spared by Jose

© Martin Bureau, AFP | A couple walks in the streets of Marigot, on September 9, 2017 in Saint-Martin island devastated by Irma hurricane.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-10

Ravaged by Hurricane Irma, Saint Martin and Saint Barts escaped a further battering by Jose, which had "markedly less" of an impact on the two Caribbean islands than anticipated, France's meteorological agency said Sunday.

The agency had issued its highest warning, saying the Category 4 Hurricane Jose could become a "dangerous event of exceptional intensity".

"I'm relieved, almost happy," said Saint Martin resident Donald Tchuisseu, a plastic glass of gin in hand after toasting Jose's mercy with a friend.

Jose passed 135 kilometres (83 miles) north of Saint Barts, a haven for the rich and famous with celebrity visitors who have included Beyonce and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The new hurricane was 125 kilometres from Saint Martin, 95 percent of which has already been ravaged by Hurricane Irma, which struck Wednesday and reached the Florida Keys early Sunday.

"Thanks to a passage which was further away than anticipated, the effects on the territory were markedly less," the meteorological agency said.

Many on St Martin, an island which is divided between France and The Netherlands and known for its vibrant nightlife and pristine beaches, had been concerned about how to shelter from the second storm.

Tchuisseu, in his thirties, was among those who headed for a school in the Saint Martin town of Grand-Case that was requisitioned as a temporary shelter from Jose.

Even though the danger has passed, he said he preferred to have company.

"It's good to have a drink, laugh and think about other things," Tchuisseu said. "The alternative is to stay home alone without power or water."

Two Hercules military transport planes will be used Sunday to evacuate tourists from the Dutch side of Saint Martin, called Sint Maarten, to Curacao, another Dutch island off of Venezuela, from where they will be flown home.

"After having evacuated patients, tourists are the highest priority," the Dutch navy said on Twitter.

The navy also said large-scale distribution of food and water would begin on Monday.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander was due to arrive on Curacao later Sunday, and may visit Sint Maarten if it is possible, the palace said.

'Is there still a life here?'

Hurricane Irma killed 12 people on the two islands while flattening thousands of buildings and leaving authorities struggling to control looting.

Residents are still grappling with dwindling supplies.

"We have only 12 bottles of water for a family of three to wash and drink," said Saint Barts resident Olivier Toussaint.

Irma ripped off roofs and uprooted trees, tossing cars and boats about like matchsticks.

Debris still clogs the streets, many homes are uninhabitable, communications are still down and tens of thousands are without food, water or power.

"Is there still a life here?" wondered Michelene Jean-Charles, a heavily pregnant 23-year-old resident.

An official posted in Saint Martin for six years who gave his name only as Nicolas is "angry with Paris and the way it's handling the crisis".

He said he had little information on what to do and "no information or addresses" for those made homeless. There were soldiers but with little equipment, he added.

On the southern Dutch half of the island, 70 percent of the infrastructure has been destroyed, officials said.

The Dutch Red Cross said Sunday it had raised 1.5 million euros ($1.8 million) since Wednesday for Sint Maarten.

"Water pipes do not work, the stores are empty and there is no electricity in much of (Sint Maarten). It's a race against time to get the relief to the affected area," a spokesman told the Dutch news agency ANP.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-10

  • AMERICAS

    Live: Hurricane Irma's northern eyewall reaches lower Florida Keys

    Read more

  • USA-IRMA

    After Irma, a storm of claims awaits Florida's insurance industry

    Read more

  • Americas

    Five million told to flee as Hurricane Irma heads for Florida

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility