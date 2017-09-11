Macron faces first major street protests of his presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron faces the first major street protests of his tenure on Tuesday as one of the country’s biggest trade unions prepares to lead demonstrations against his planned labour reforms.

Members of the CGT, France’s second largest trade union, are readying themselves to lead demonstrations across the country against a reform package that promises to loosen working restrictions and stimulate employment.

The planned reforms number 36 measures across five separate decrees, and aim to ensure greater flexibility in negotiating working conditions; allow businesses with fewer than 20 employees to negotiate directly with their staff and bypass union agreements; enable employers to hire and fire with greater ease; and limit redundancy payouts for unfair dismissals.

Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the architects of the reforms, see them as a necessary modernisation of a French society burdened by a labour code over 3,500 pages long. Yet the reforms' detractors view them as a scandalous example of presidential overreach; criticism which intensified in recent days after a speech Macron gave in Athens, where he said he would not "yield anything, either to the lazy, the cynics or the extremes”.

Many on the left expressed outrage at his comments, saying the president was implying workers who opposed his reforms were lazy.

The secretary general of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, branded Macron’s remarks as “scandalous”. Jean-Luc Mélenchon slammed them as a “torrent of abuse against the French people”, while left-leaning publications like French daily Libération have widely criticised the president for his comments.

The president later clarified his remarks by saying he was referring to his presidential predecessors -- those who failed to address French labour reform in the past.

However clear communication will be necessary for Macron to navigate the tricky waters that lie ahead, especially following a drop in popularity in recent weeks.

A star on the wane?

Macron has been clear about his reformist intentions from the start of his election campaign. Given his emphatic victory, such discontent so early in his presidency may come as a surprise. However, a poll by Libération after the first round of the presidential election showed that only 58% of those who voted for Macron did so out of conviction for him: 20 percentage points less than every other candidate.

The high abstention rate in the 2017 elections is also pertinent. Twenty-five percent of voters rejected the choice of Macron or Marine Le Pen in the second round - the highest abstention rate in any presidential election since 1969.

Famously derided as a choice between the “plague and cholera” by those who packed the streets of Paris for the May 1 Labour Day demonstrations, voting for either was viewed as entirely unacceptable.

Abstention has long been a problem in France, especially during the legislative elections which, with its huge list of candidates and falling just after the presidential election, often fails to capture the electorate’s imagination.

Macron still won a clear victory but the voices that rang through the streets in protest on May 1 or scribbled “Ni Le Pen Ni Macron” (neither Le Pen nor Macron) on metro walls have not gone away; in fact they may be gaining in number. Macron’s popularity plummeted over the summer, to the point where polls put the young president’s ratings after a 100 days at a lower ebb than his wildly unpopular predecessor Francois Hollande’s. Instead of graffiti, it is now major French publications openly questioning the president. Even before the “lazy” scandal last week Libération ran with the headline “Macron: A president for the rich?”

The rise of Macron, a former Rothschild banker, has long been built on these tensions; it was only a year ago that he famously snapped at a demonstrator in the street: “The best way to afford a suit is to get a job.” But as Macron’s plans for reform continue he will need to convince his detractors that he is a “president for all”; that his reforms will be to the benefit of workers, even those who gather to oppose him in the streets on Tuesday.

