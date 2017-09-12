Live: Glasgow Celtic take on Neymar’s PSG in Champions League opener

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain bring their star-studded line-up to Celtic Park on Tuesday for the opening game of the Champions League group stage. Follow all the action on our liveblog.
PSG are fielding the most expensive frontline ever assembled in world football, with €400 million euros worth of talent in the fabulous trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. But the home side will be hoping football’s loudest stadium can help them stage an almighty upset. Kick-off is at 8:45pm Paris time (GMT+1).
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.