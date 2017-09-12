International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Macron's first strike: Will protests derail French labour reform?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Korean violinist Hyung Joon Won on building harmony through music

Read more

FOCUS

India threatens to deport undocumented Rohingyas

Read more

ENCORE!

Darren Aronofsky: 'My own mother is like Mother Teresa'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Electric vehicles take charge at Frankfurt Motor Show

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyatta threatens Odinga with impeachment if opposition leader wins election

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

War on drugs: 'Have Filipinos lost their consciences?'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'A baptism of fire': Macron faces first major street protests

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Stormwatch: When does reporting become infotainment?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

Live: Glasgow Celtic take on Neymar’s PSG in Champions League opener

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-12

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain bring their star-studded line-up to Celtic Park on Tuesday for the opening game of the Champions League group stage. Follow all the action on our liveblog.

PSG are fielding the most expensive frontline ever assembled in world football, with €400 million euros worth of talent in the fabulous trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani. But the home side will be hoping football’s loudest stadium can help them stage an almighty upset. Kick-off is at 8:45pm Paris time (GMT+1).

Date created : 2017-09-12

  • FOOTBALL

    For billionaires PSG, trip to Glasgow is journey through football history

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    PSG likely to dump ‘dead wood’, boost revenue to meet UEFA fair play rules

    Read more

  • FOOTBALL

    Mbappé move to PSG may become world’s 2nd most expensive transfer

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility