International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The fight to end child marriage in Lebanon

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Mother!', 'Redoubtable', 'Gifted' and 'Terminator 2'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Former ICC chief prosecutor discusses Venezuela crisis

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple's iPhone X reaches new heights of both technology and price

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Macron's presidency put to the test as unions strike over labour reforms

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan opposition boycotts opening of parliament

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

France's labour reform protests: Who came out on top?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Macron's first strike: Will protests derail French labour reform?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-09-13

How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

France has pledged to take in 30,000 migrants, currently in Greece or Italy, by the end of 2017. But so far, fewer than 2,000 are believed to have been relocated to France. At the French-Italian border, police patrols have risen since the 2016 terror attack in Nice, making it very hard for migrants to reach France. Meanwhile, activists such as farmer Cédric Herrou, who received a suspended fine for helping migrants, are providing support. FRANCE 24’s Aurore Dupuis and Karim Yahiaoui report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Christopher Davis.

By Aurore Cloe DUPUIS , Karim YAHIAOUI

Our guests

Shoshana FINE

Research Associate, Sciences Po

Archives

2017-09-12 Asia-pacific

India threatens to deport undocumented Rohingyas

More than 300,000 Rohingyas have fled recent violence in Burma to find refuge in Bangladesh. But some 40,000 Rohingyas, most of whom fled their homeland years ago, currently live...

Read more

2017-09-11 strike

French unions gear up for protests over labour reforms

The summer break is over and the French government is bracing for a showdown on Tuesday with several unions over its plans to overhaul the country's labour laws. It's been dubbed...

Read more

2017-09-08 violence against women

Transsexual prostitutes in Paris face increasing violence

Last year, France passed a law making it illegal to pay for sex - but not to sell it. The legislation was aimed partly at protecting sex workers from prosecution, but many of...

Read more

2017-09-07 Asia-pacific

Smile to enter: China embraces facial recognition technology

Facial recognition is one of the fastest-evolving technologies in the field of artificial intelligence. It has major implications in terms of security and counter-terrorism, but...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility