How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

France has pledged to take in 30,000 migrants, currently in Greece or Italy, by the end of 2017. But so far, fewer than 2,000 are believed to have been relocated to France. At the French-Italian border, police patrols have risen since the 2016 terror attack in Nice, making it very hard for migrants to reach France. Meanwhile, activists such as farmer Cédric Herrou, who received a suspended fine for helping migrants, are providing support. FRANCE 24’s Aurore Dupuis and Karim Yahiaoui report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Christopher Davis.
