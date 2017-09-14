Iraq governor sacked over Kurd independence vote

The planned vote has faced strong opposition from the federal government in Baghdad as well as neighbouring Iran and Turkey, which fear it will stoke separatist aspirations among their own sizeable Kurdish minorities.
Critics of the vote, including the United States and the European Union and even some members of Iraq's 5.5 million-strong Kurdish minority, say it could distract from the fight against jihadists.
Iraq’s parliament “has no right” to remove Kirkuk’s governor from office, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday. “He is an elected governor of the council of Kirkuk,” said Hoshyar Zebari, a close adviser to Kurdish President Massoud Barzani. “That is the only body that can remove him.”
Kirkuk -- a province contested by Baghdad and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and home to diverse communities, including Arabs and Turkmen -- decided at the end of August to take part in the controversial referendum.
