International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

War in Yemen: Are Western weapons being used against civilians?

Read more

ENCORE!

'Redoubtable': The love life of revolutionary and influential French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: The perilous mission of hurricane hunters

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Californian start-up faces social media backlash

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Finally!' Paris gets high on Olympic spirit

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The 'dirty' cocoa eating up Ivory Coast's rainforests

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Aung San Suu Kyi's fall from grace

Read more

THE DEBATE

Burma and the Rohingyas: UN body accuses authorities of ethnic cleansing

Read more

FOCUS

How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraq governor sacked over Kurd independence vote

© Safin Hamed, AFP | Iraqi Kurds gather in Arbil, northern Iraq, on September 13, 2017, ahead of upcoming Kurdish independence referendum.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-14

Iraq's parliament voted on Thursday to sack the governor of oil-rich Kirkuk over his decision for the northern province to vote in a Kurdish independence referendum opposed by Baghdad.

Parliament speaker Salim al-Juburi said he had received a letter from Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office calling for MPs to vote on the dismissal of the governor, Najm Eddine Karim.

The Iraqi parliament earlier this week voted against plans by leaders of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq to hold the non-binding September 25 referendum.

The planned vote has faced strong opposition from the federal government in Baghdad as well as neighbouring Iran and Turkey, which fear it will stoke separatist aspirations among their own sizeable Kurdish minorities.

Critics of the vote, including the United States and the European Union and even some members of Iraq's 5.5 million-strong Kurdish minority, say it could distract from the fight against jihadists.

Iraq’s parliament “has no right” to remove Kirkuk’s governor from office, a senior Kurdish official said on Thursday. “He is an elected governor of the council of Kirkuk,” said Hoshyar Zebari, a close adviser to Kurdish President Massoud Barzani. “That is the only body that can remove him.”

Kirkuk -- a province contested by Baghdad and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan and home to diverse communities, including Arabs and Turkmen -- decided at the end of August to take part in the controversial referendum.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-14

  • IRAQ

    ‘Kexit’ woes: Why a Kurdish independence referendum has few backers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility