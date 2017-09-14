International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Aung San Suu Kyi's fall from grace

Read more

THE DEBATE

Burma and the Rohingyas: UN body accuses authorities of ethnic cleansing

Read more

FOCUS

How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

The fight to end child marriage in Lebanon

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Mother!', 'Redoubtable', 'Gifted' and 'Terminator 2'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Former ICC chief prosecutor discusses Venezuela crisis

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple's iPhone X reaches new heights of both technology and price

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

Macron's presidency put to the test as unions strike over labour reforms

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenyan opposition boycotts opening of parliament

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Trump, Democrats reach deal to protect 'Dreamers'

© Ethan Miller, Getty Images, AFP | Politicians joined immigrants on a rally to oppose President Trump's order to end DACA on September 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, United States.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-14

Top US congressional Democrats emerged from a meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday claiming progress on a deal that protects young immigrants and boosts border security, while not including a border wall.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi said they had a "very productive" dinner meeting with Trump in which the discussion focused on the fate of young immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama protected such immigrants, known as "dreamers," through his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals order.

But Trump rescinded that executive order, and urged Congress to craft a legal solution within the next six months.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement.

The White House, which had earlier put out a muted statement about the "constructive working dinner" addressing tax reform, border security, DACA and the need for bipartisan solutions, quickly pushed back against the Democrats' characterization.

"While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

Trump maintains desire for building a wall

A Schumer aide also weighed in to clarify.

"The president made clear he would continue pushing the wall, just not as part of this agreement," Matt House tweeted.

Trump has maintained his desire to build a wall, even threatening a government shutdown last month if he did not get his way. Funding for its construction would likely be pursued through budget talks and not DACA legislation.

But the progress that was apparently achieved at the dinner is another sign that the Republican president is comfortable dealing with the opposition, as much or more than the congressional leaders within his own party.

Last week, over the objection of House Speaker Paul Ryan, Trump struck a deal with Schumer and Pelosi to fund a hurricane relief package that also included a debt ceiling hike and three-month extension of government funding.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-14

  • USA

    Obama: Ending 'Dreamers' programme 'cruel and self-defeating'

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump ends Obama’s 'Dreamers' scheme

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility