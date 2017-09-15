Emergency services attend 'incident' on London underground

Police and ambulance services said they were responding to an "incident" at the Parsons Green underground station in west London on Friday, following media reports of an explosion.
"We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.
A Reuters witness reported seeing six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at the underground station, where the local Metro newspaper said passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent
stampede.
Witnesses and a BBC journalist described seeing a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.
We're aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen station. Officers are at the scene. The station is closed. More information as we get it.
