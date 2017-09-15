International News 24/7

 

Europe

Emergency services attend 'incident' on London underground

© Tolga Akmen, AFP | London's underground service said service was interrupted on the District Line following reports of the incident.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-15

Police and ambulance services said they were responding to an "incident" at the Parsons Green underground station in west London on Friday, following media reports of an explosion.

"We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

A Reuters witness reported seeing six ambulances, fire engines and a helicopter at the underground station, where the local Metro newspaper said passengers had suffered facial burns from a blast and others had been hurt in a subsequent
stampede.

Witnesses and a BBC journalist described seeing a woman being carried off on a stretcher with her legs covered in a foil blanket.

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, a media technology consultant, described "panic" on the train.

"There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming," he told the Press Association.

"I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews," he said.

A picture on social media showed flames coming out of a white bucket on an underground train, but did not appear to show extensive damage in the carriage.

Police said they would release facts regarding the incident once they could be sure of their accuracy.

Transport for London said on Twitter that there was no service between Earls Court and Wimbledon on the District Line which runs through Parsons Green.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AP)

Date created : 2017-09-15

