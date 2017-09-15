International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

FOCUS

Violent youth gangs spread terror in Abidjan

Read more

ENCORE!

Award-winning photography emerges from the ruins of Mosul

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Iraq’s Kurdish parliament approves September 25 independence referendum

© Safin Hamed, AFP | An Iraqi Kurdish woman takes a selfie as people gather in the street flying Kurdish flags to urge people to vote in the upcoming independence referendum in Erbil, northern Iraq, on September 13, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-15

Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region's parliament approved a plan to hold a Sept. 25 referendum on independence, ignoring Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish opposition as well as U.S and Western concern that the vote could cause new conflicts in the region.

An overwhelming majority of Kurdish MPs raised their hands to approve the plan, during the first session held by the parliament since it was suspended two years ago.

The parliament reconvened on Friday in Erbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

The central government in Baghdad opposes the plan, as do Iraq’s neighbours Iran and Turkey, which fear that an independent Kurdish state could fuel separatism among their own Kurdish populations.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-15

  • Iraq

    Iraq lawmakers vote to sack governor over Kurdish independence vote

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    Iraq lawmakers vote against Kurdish independence referendum

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    ‘Kexit’ woes: Why a Kurdish independence referendum has few backers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility