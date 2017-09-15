Iraq’s Kurdish parliament approves September 25 independence referendum

Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region's parliament approved a plan to hold a Sept. 25 referendum on independence, ignoring Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish opposition as well as U.S and Western concern that the vote could cause new conflicts in the region.
An overwhelming majority of Kurdish MPs raised their hands to approve the plan, during the first session held by the parliament since it was suspended two years ago.
The parliament reconvened on Friday in Erbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.
