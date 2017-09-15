International News 24/7

 

France

Man arrested in Paris after attacking soldier with knife

© Christophe Archambault, AFP | Soldiers stand guard in the Chatelet disctrict in Paris on February 16, 2017, as part of the security mission "Operation Sentinelle".

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-15

An assailant attacked a soldier on a counter-terrorism patrol in Paris on Friday, France’s armed forces minister said, the latest in a series of strikes targeting troops protecting transport hubs and tourist sites.

The assailant was wrestled to the ground before being detained. The soldier, part of Operation Sentinel, a force deployed in the wake of Islamist attacks was unhurt in the incident.

French media reported he was armed with a knife.

It happened at the Chatelet subway station, a busy central hub for the metro and the suburban RER rail network that carries commuters into the capital from the capital’s sprawling suburbs.

“The man was arrested,” Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told Europe 1 radio shortly after the attack. She said she had no further details on the assailant or his motives.

France announced on Thursday it was revamping Sentinel to make it a more mobile force whose movements were less predictable. But ministers said its numbers would not be reduced.

Islamist militants have killed more than 230 people in a wave of attacks on French soil since early 2015.

French war planes have carried out bombing raids against Islamic State strongholds in Syria and Iraq and the militant group has urged its followers to target France.

French media said the aggressor shouted references to Islamic State as he attacked the soldier.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-15

