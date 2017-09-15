International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

French cynics make sarcasm an Olympic sport

Read more

THE DEBATE

Vote or no vote? Escalating row over Catalan independence

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'China has unique leverage with North Korea and needs to use it'

Read more

FOCUS

War in Yemen: Are Western weapons being used against civilians?

Read more

ENCORE!

'Redoubtable': The love life of revolutionary and influential French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: The perilous mission of hurricane hunters

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Californian start-up faces social media backlash

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Finally!' Paris gets high on Olympic spirit

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The 'dirty' cocoa eating up Ivory Coast's rainforests

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

USA

Trump reasserts his claim that both sides shared blame in Charlottesville violence

© Nicholas Kamm, AFP | Donald Trump in Washington on September 14, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-15

President Donald Trump onThursday stood by his belief that both sides were to blame for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters last month.

Trump had drawn criticism for not initially condemning white supremacists who organized the event on Aug. 12, with even some of his fellow Republicans expressing dismay at his opinion.

Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One a day after a meeting with South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, an African-American who had expressed concern about Trump’s comments.

“We had a great talk yesterday,” he said of his meeting with Scott.

“I think especially in the light of the advent of antifa, if you look at what’s going on there. You have some pretty bad dudes on the other side also. And essentially that’s what I said.”

Trump said anti-fascist groups known as the “antifa” must share blame for neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan fighting with anti-racism protesters in the streets. One woman was killed when a suspected white nationalist crashed his car into demonstrators.

On Thursday, the president also signed a resolution sent to him by Congress that condemned the violence in Charlottesville and opposed “hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms.”

“No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God,” Trump said in a statement regarding the resolution.

In Berkeley, California, violence erupted on Aug. 27 when a small group of masked antifa and left-wing protestors attacked right-wing demonstrators.

“Now, because of what’s happened since then with antifa, you look at really what’s happened since Charlottesville. A lot of people are saying, in fact a lot of people have actually written, ‘Gee, Trump might have a point,’” he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-15

  • USA

    Trump blames media for fallout over Charlottesville comments

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump’s business councils disband after CEOs defect over his Charlottesville comments

    Read more

  • USA

    White supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA linked to three deaths

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility