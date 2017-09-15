Video: Inside recaptured Tal Afar with the Iraqi army

Tal Afar, one of the last strongholds of the Islamic State (IS) group, was recaptured by Iraqi forces in August. FRANCE 24 was able to enter the newly liberated city alongside Iraqi soldiers tasked with restoring security after years of IS rule.

The recapture of Tal Afar, taken by IS group forces back in the summer of 2014, was announced with fanfare by Iraqi Prime Minister Hayder al-Abadi at the end of last month.

But though the IS group is no longer in control, plenty of dangers remain.

FRANCE 24's special correspondents Abdallah Malkawi, Georges Yazbeck and James Andre entered the city alongside General Jassem, commander of the Iraqi Army unit in charge of Tal Afar, as his men swept the city for remaining IS group fighters.

Meanwhile the local authority is attempting to clear up streets littered with rubble, while avoiding the many mines left throughout the city by the jihadist group.

As technicians work to fix the electricity and water networks, authorities hope the civilian population can return to Tal Afar within a month.

Click on the video player above to watch the full report.

