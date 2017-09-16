International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

FOCUS

Violent youth gangs spread terror in Abidjan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Sports

France take 2-1 lead in Davis Cup semi-final

© DENIS CHARLET / AFP | France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and France's captain Yannick Noah celebrate after winning the Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Serbia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, northern France, on September 16, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-16

Two-time Grand Slam champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (3) to give France a 2-1 lead over Serbia in the Davis Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Apart from a scare in the third set when the Serb pair won four games in a row, Mahut and Herbert were in control on the indoor clay court and put France one win away from its 18th Davis Cup final.

Friday's singles rubbers had been played on outdoor clay but organizers decided to close the roof at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in the northern city of Lille because of forecasts of bad weather.

In Sunday's first reverse singles, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga can clinch the tie for France with victory over Dusan Lajovic. If he fails, the tie will be decided in the final reverse singles between Lucas Pouille and Laslo Djere.

Belgium and Australia were level at 1-1 in the other semifinal ahead of the doubles match in Brussels.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-16

  • SPORT

    France knocks out Britain in Davis Cup, advances to semi-finals

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Argentina beats Croatia to win its first Davis Cup title

    Read more

  • TENNIS

    Switzerland beat France to claim first Davis Cup title

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility