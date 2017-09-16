International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

FOCUS

Violent youth gangs spread terror in Abidjan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

US appeals court reinstates California ban on French foie gras delicacy

© Georges Gobet, AFP file picture | The decisive factor behind the ruling was whether California was banning an ingredient or a process.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-16

A US appeals court has reinstated California’s ban on foie gras, a delicacy made from force-feeding birds, in a move hailed by animal rights advocates who say the process in making the liver pate amounts to nothing less than “torture on toast”.

Friday’s decision by the Pasadena-based federal appeals court reverses a previous ruling in 2015, saying the judge behind that ruling had erred in concluding that the ban conflicted with a federal law governing the production of poultry products.

The main question was whether the state was banning an ingredient or a process.

"It is not the livers that are force-fed, it is the birds," Judge Jacqueline Nguyen of the appeals court wrote. "The difference between foie gras produced with force-fed birds and foie gras produced with non-force-fed birds is not one of ingredient. Rather, the difference is in the treatment of the birds while alive."

Foie gras is produced by force-feeding ducks and geese by using a tube.

California's legislature had voted on its ban in 2004 with an eight-year grace period -- after which any restaurant caught selling the product risked a fine of $1,000 (€837).

Friday's judgment, which won't go into effect until the completion of an appeals process, was hailed by animal rights organisations but blasted by chefs and food groups who said it violated their freedoms.

In a statement, PETA said "the champagne corks are popping," adding that only the most callous chefs could stomach the practice of force-feeding poultry to produce diseased livers that it described as "torture on toast and unimaginably cruel".

The state law had been challenged by a group of Canadian duck and geese producers, the Association des Eleveurs de Canards et d’Oies du Quebec, Hudson Valley Foie Gras in Ferndale, New York, and Hot’s Restaurant Group in Los Angeles.

"Don't eat it if you don't want to, but don't impede on anyone's rights to do what they want to do," TV chef Eric Greenspan was quoted as telling the Los Angeles Times. “Let's ban assault rifles before we ban foie gras if you want to talk about cruelty," he said.

Jared Goodman, PETA's director of animal law, told AFP the court ruling was "a huge step towards finality".

Its opponents now have 14 days to file an appeal before a wider bench, failing which it would become law – though if the appeal is heard, a final decision could be some time away.

The case could in theory eventually end up before the Supreme Court, an outcome seen as unlikely by Goodman.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-16

  • FRANCE

    French foie gras region faces another duck cull due to bird flu

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Pamela Anderson steals spotlight in foie gras debate at National Assembly

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French court clears foie gras producer of cruelty

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility