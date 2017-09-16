International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

FOCUS

Violent youth gangs spread terror in Abidjan

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

With terror threat level at maximum, police search for London bomber

© Adrian Dennis, AFP | Police officers stand on duty by a cordon near a forensics tent at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017.

Video by Kyle G. BROWN

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-16

British police raced Saturday to track down whoever planted a bomb on a packed London Underground train, as authorities raised the national threat level to maximum, meaning another attack may be imminent.

Friday morning's blast, which left 29 people injured, was Britain's fifth terror attack in six months and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced late Friday that the threat level had been raised to "critical", and said troops would take over guarding key sites to free police officers for deployment elsewhere.

The explosion at Parsons Green station in south-west London sparked a "wall of fire" that left passengers with burns and caused a stampede of panicking people in which some were trampled.

No one has yet been arrested over the bombing, but anti-terrorism police chief Mark Rowley said the investigation was making "really good progress".

"We're chasing down suspects," he told reporters.

"Somebody has planted this improvised explosive device on the Tube. We have to be open-minded at this stage about him and potential associates."

May said military personnel would take over guard duty at certain closed "protected sites", freeing up 1,000 police officers to be deployed on the transport network and on streets across Britain.

The country was last on critical alert after the bombing at a concert in Manchester in May, which was also claimed by the IS group.

In a statement Friday, the group said an IS "detachment" had carried out the London attack.

Rowley earlier said most of the injuries were due to "flash burns", while others were wounded as passengers ran out of the station in panic.

Witness Charlie Craven told AFP he heard a "massive bang", adding: "I saw an orange sort of fireball encompassing the whole Tube coming towards you."

Another, Lauren Hubbard, described it as "a wall of fire".

Twitter user @Rrigs posted pictures of a white bucket smouldering on the train and described how a "fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door".

The bucket, which was inside a frozen food bag from the budget supermarket chain Lidl, looked like the type used by builders and there appeared to be cables coming out of it.

'Unhelpful speculation'

US President Donald Trump said that "loser terrorists" were behind the attack, adding that they were already "in the sights" of British police.

London's Metropolitan Police dismissed the tweet as "unhelpful speculation", while May also rebuked him.

"I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation," she said, speaking after an emergency meeting of senior ministers.

May said the device was "clearly intended to cause significant harm", condemning it as a "cowardly attack".

Speaking on Friday evening, Rowley said the remnants of the bomb were being examined by forensic scientists.

British media reported that it had a timer but failed to detonate fully.

Hans Michels, a professor of chemical engineering at Imperial College, said the flash flame "suggests that the explosion was only partly successful".

"Much of the bucket still seems to be intact and there appear to be no victims with lethal impact wounds," he said.

Armed police on patrol

Twenty-nine victims were treated in hospital, although health authorities said none were in a serious life-threatening condition, and eight were released on Friday.

Louis Hather, 21, had been travelling to work and was three carriages down from where the explosion took place.

"I could smell the burning. Like when you burn plastic," he told AFP.

He was trampled on as passengers stampeded out of the station and his leg was badly cut and bruised.

Sally Faulding, a 51-year-old teacher, said: "People were falling over each other."

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, told the Press Association: "There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming."

The area around Parsons Green station -- a quiet and wealthy residential district, filled with chic cafes -- was evacuated for most of the day.

Local residents and businesses rallied together to offer tea, phone charging points, and the use of their toilets to people unable to get home.

Four previous attacks in London and Manchester this year claimed the lives of 35 people.

Three of those attacks involved a vehicle ploughing into pedestrians.

The other attack was a bombing in May at a pop concert by US star Ariana Grande in Manchester which killed 22 people, including several children.

(AFP)

 

  

 

Date created : 2017-09-16

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    UK raises terror threat to highest level after IS group claims London tube blast

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    Several commuters injured in London underground ‘terrorist’ incident

    Read more

  • UK

    Man charged over London mosque attack

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility