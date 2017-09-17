International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'We're not afraid of threats'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

US tourists hurt in French acid attack

© Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP | The Notre-Dame de la Garde basilica (background) is pictured from the Vieux Port (Old Harbour) of Marseilles on July 22, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-17

Two young female American tourists were sprayed with hydrochloric acid in the French city of Marseille on Sunday by a woman who appeared to have psychological problems, a police source said.

The attack occurred inside the Mediterranean port city's Saint-Charles train station at around 9.00 am.

The woman sprayed the tourists in the eyes, the source said, adding that she targeted the people closest to her and that the incident "was not of a terrorist nature".

The two injured tourists, both aged around 20, were travelling in a group of four. They were not targeted because of their nationality, the source added.

One of the two women was suffering from partial loss of vision. Both were admitted to hospital but were discharged in the afternoon.

The attacker was born in 1976 and was known to police for theft.

The police source said she had justified her actions by saying she herself had been the victim of an acid attack when she was younger.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-17

  • FRANCE

    Man arrested in Paris after attacking soldier with knife

    Read more

  • BELGIUM

    Man shot dead after attacking soldiers in Brussels

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France must stay 'committed to peace', says slain policeman's partner

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility