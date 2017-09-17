International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'We're not afraid of threats'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French journalist Loup Bureau arrives in France after being released from Turkish jail

© Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP | French journalist Loup Bureau (second left) walks with French Culture Minister Françoise Nyssen (C) and his father Loic Bureau (R) after arriving at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-17

The young French reporter Loup Bureau arrived back in Paris on Sunday, "tired but relieved", after being detained for more than seven weeks in a Turkish jail on terror charges.

The 27-year-old's case had heightened alarm in Europe over press freedoms under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who launched a wide-ranging crackdown after last year's failed coup against him.

Bureau, a journalism student who has worked with the television channels TV5 and Arte and the website Slate, was detained on July 26 on Turkey's border with Iraq.

He was charged with membership of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), a Syrian Kurd militia, after he was found with photos that showed him with members of the group.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian affiliate of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state for more than three decades.

But the United States regards the YPG as the most effective force fighting the Islamic State group as it seeks to wipe out the jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

Bureau's friends, family and girlfriend, along with French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen, were at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport to greet him as he landed on a flight from Istanbul.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had appealed to Erdogan for Bureau's release, spoke to the journalist by telephone and told him to get some rest.

"I was not ill-treated physically but there were threats and intimidations," Bureau told reporters at the airport.

French reporter Loup Bureau says President Macron's support helped his Turkish prison conditions

"From the moment when Mr Macron announced he was demanding my release, there were changes -- the guards started to understand that I wasn't a terrorist, that the things I had been accused of were not really true."

Bureau's arrest had spurred a high-profile campaign in France for his freedom, and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian flew to Ankara last week to lobby on his behalf.

'No change in Turkey'

Turkish authorities have arrested tens of thousands since the failed coup of July 2016, targeting a variety of opponents as well as individuals accused of links to the alleged putschists.

Several European journalists have been caught up in the crackdown, with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaking out against the arrests in a country that remains a candidate for EU membership.

"Journalists belong in newsrooms not in prisons," he said this week.

"I appeal to the powers that be in Turkey, let our journalists go."

In June, Ankara released and deported French photojournalist Mathias Depardon who was held for a month on charges of supporting terror groups. He was also detained in Turkey's restive southeast.

Germany's Die Welt correspondent Deniz Yucel was imprisoned in February and has been personally accused by Erdogan of working as a "terror agent".

Press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which campaigned for Bureau's release, hailed his return but estimated that 160 to 180 Turkish journalists are in detention.

"The liberation of Loup Bureau is welcome but the situation in Turkey has not changed," said RSF chief Pierre Haski, who was at the airport to greet the reporter.

Turkey ranks 155th on the latest world press freedom index compiled by RSF, falling below Belarus and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-17

  • TURKEY

    French journalist Loup Bureau to be released from Turkish jail

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Macron seeks release of French journalist Loup Bureau, detained in Turkey

    Read more

  • TURKEY - FRANCE

    Turkey detains young French journalist near Iraqi border

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility