International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'We're not afraid of threats'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Second man arrested over London Tube terrorist attack

© Adrian Dennis, AFP | A police officer stands on duty by a cordon as a forensics tent is seen on a platform at Parsons Green Underground station in west London on September 15, 2017, following a terrorist incident there.

Video by Bénédicte PAVIOT

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-17

London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green subway attack.

Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London and is being held under the Terrorism Act. He is being questioned at a south London police station but has not been charged or identified.

Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the departure area of the port of Dover, where ferries leave for France.

The two arrests indicate police and security services believe the attack at the Parsons Green station was part of a coordinated plot, not the act of a single person.

"We are still pursing numerous lines of enquiry and at a great pace," counter-terrorism coordinator Neil Basu of the London police said late Saturday.

Britain's terror threat level remains at "critical" - the highest level - meaning that authorities believe another attack is imminent. The official threat level is not likely to be lowered until police believe all of the plotters have been taken into custody.

Police on Saturday launched a massive armed search in the southwestern London suburb of Sunbury. Neighbors were evacuated in a rush from the area and kept away for nearly 10 hours before they were allowed to return to their homes.

The Islamic State says the attack Friday was carried out by one of its affiliated units. The improvised explosive device placed on the subway train only partially detonated, limiting the number of injuries.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the casualties would have been far higher if the bomb had fully detonated. Frustrated by the string of terrorist attacks in recent months, she said officials will have to work harder to make bomb components more difficult to obtain.

Britain has endured four other attacks this year, which have killed a total of 36 people. The other attacks in London - near Parliament, on London Bridge and near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London - used vehicles and knives to kill and wound.

(AP)

Date created : 2017-09-17

  • UK

    British police arrest 18-year-old in connection with London Tube attack

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    With terror threat level at maximum, police search for London bomber

    Read more

  • UNITED KINGDOM

    UK raises terror threat to highest level after IS group claims London tube blast

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility