S. Korea and US agree on need for stronger N. Korea sanctions

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday.

"The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and exert stronger and practical sanctions on North Korea so that it realises provocative actions leads to further diplomatic isolation and economic pressure," Blue House spokesman Park

Soo-hyun said in a televised briefing.

The announcement followed a telephone call between Moon and Trump.

The Blue House said Moon and Trump had strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, and agreed that the two nations would work with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council's resolution 2375, Park said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-17