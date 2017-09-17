International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'We're not afraid of threats'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#Cassini goes out in a blaze of glory

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

France vs Brexit Britain: Who will come out on top?

Read more

REVISITED

Video: Dried-up Aral Sea springs back to life

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Seahorses and shellfish fascinate in France's Thau Lagoon

Read more

#TECH 24

Meet Cozmo, the new face of AI

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The racy Egyptian music video that was a viral hit; and the man trying to #SaveDakar

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

The cost of climate change: Hurricanes Harvey and Irma highlight risks

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

S. Korea and US agree on need for stronger N. Korea sanctions

© STR, KCNA VIA KNS, AFP | North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting a launching drill of the medium-and-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an undisclosed location. Photo released from N. Korea's official news agency on September 16, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-17

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea's presidential office said on Sunday.

"The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and exert stronger and practical sanctions on North Korea so that it realises provocative actions leads to further diplomatic isolation and economic pressure," Blue House spokesman Park
Soo-hyun said in a televised briefing.

The announcement followed a telephone call between Moon and Trump.

The Blue House said Moon and Trump had strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, and agreed that the two nations would work with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council's resolution 2375, Park said.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-09-17

  • NORTH KOREA

    North Korea seeks military 'equilibrium' with US

    Read more

  • NORTH KOREA-JAPAN

    North Korea fires missile over Japan in furthest-ever flight

    Read more

  • UN - NORTH KOREA

    UN Security Council unanimously backs new North Korea sanctions

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility