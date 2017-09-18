International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

All eyes on Trump and Macron at UN General Assembly

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump goes to the UN: What role for the United States on the world stage?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

German elections: Top MEP 'concerned' as populists rise in polls

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Four more years for Angela Merkel?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Stacey Kent, Fergie and Van Morrison

Read more

FOCUS

Rohingyas crowd into makeshift camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Burma

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

India set to roll out 100,000 electric rickshaws and buses

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Divided We Stand': The battle for women's rights in America

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Rocket Man' and Trump's right-hand gal at the UN

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Battle for Iraq's Hawija looms amid Kurdish push for independence

© Safin Hamed, AFP | A former Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighter walks near the citadel in Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, as he heads out to urge people to vote in the upcoming independence referendum.

Video by James ANDRE

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-18

The battle for the northern Iraqi city of Hawija is due to start within days, opening a key front in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Kurdish fighters have been a key force in the fight against Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Iraq. But with autonomous Kurdish regions scheduled to hold an independence referendum on September 25, tensions between Baghdad and Erbil – the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan – are running high.

Will the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces stay united against their common enemy until the IS group threat is eradicated? For now it remains unclear whether Kurdish peshmerga fighters will take part in the fight to liberate Hawija.

Click on the video player above to watch the FRANCE 24 report.

Date created : 2017-09-18

  • IRAQ

    Iraq's Supreme Court orders suspension of Kurdish independence referendum

    Read more

  • IRAQ – KURDISTAN

    Through war and IS group threat, the Erbil teahouse that never closed

    Read more

  • IRAQ

    ‘Kexit’ woes: Why a Kurdish independence referendum has few backers

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility