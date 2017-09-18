'Mismanagement' keeps UN from reaching full potential, Trump says in debut speech

US President Donald Trump made his debut speech at the United Nations on Monday when he addressed a US-sponsored event on reforming the 193-member organisation, which he sharply criticised while on the campaign trail.

Trump said he was confident that working together on reform would make the UN a stronger and more effective force for peace. He said the world body should not feel beholden to methods of the past that are no longer working.

Trump cited "bureaucracy and mismanagement" as some of the systemic challenges holding the UN back from achieving its "full potential".

As a candidate for president, Trump labeled the UN as weak and incompetent, and not a friend of either the United States or Israel. But he has softened his tone since taking office, telling ambassadors from UN Security Council member countries at a White House meeting this year that the UN has "tremendous potential".

Trump more recently praised a pair of unanimous Security Council votes to tighten sanctions on North Korea over its continued nuclear weapon and ballistic missile tests.

Trump's big moment comes on Tuesday, when he delivers his first address to a session of the UN General Assembly. The annual gathering of world leaders will open amid serious concerns about Trump's priorities, including his policy of "America First," his support for the UN and a series of global crises. It will be the first time that many world leaders will be in the same room and able to take the measure of Trump.

