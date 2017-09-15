International News 24/7

 

Award-winning photography emerges from the ruins of Mosul

South Africa's rape crisis: Pressure on police to solve sexual assault cases

Video: How the Haredim, Israel's ultra-Orthodox, make their own rules

Why Google is in hot water (again)

Crackdown on people smugglers in Libya bears fruit

Zuma's lawyers say 2009 decision to drop charges against him was irrational

Curfew in southeast Nigeria after clashes between army, pro-Biafra supporters

Could Dennis Rodman end up playing a key role in preventing armageddon?

'The breakfast enemy'

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2017-09-15

Video: How the Haredim, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, make their own rules

In Israel, the Haredim community (or "Those in awe of God") lives separately from the rest of Israeli society. Dressed all in black, these ultra-Orthodox practise a strict form of Judaism, cut off from modern society. In cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, they have their own neighbourhoods, shops and schools and do not hesitate to challenge the authorities. Our correspondents in Israel went to meet members of this inward-looking community that’s often tyrannical towards its own.

>> Also read on France 24: "Israel’s supreme court cancels conscription exemption law"

By Cyril PAYEN , Didier GRUEL

2017-09-07 DR Congo

In DR Congo, karate helps rape victims rebuild their lives

For the past three years, Frenchwoman Laurence Fischer, a three-time world karate champion, has travelled to the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo to help female victims of...

2017-09-01 Japan

Video: Returning home to Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a powerful earthquake and tsunami in northeast Japan triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, in 1986. Just like in the Soviet Union,...

2017-08-23 Africa

Video: The fight for survival in drought-hit Somaliland

Since the beginning of this year, Somaliland, an autonomous territory in the Horn of Africa, has been ravaged by severe drought. As eighty percent of the region’s livestock has...

2017-07-28 Middle East

Video: The plight of Cairo's street children

In Egypt, tens of thousands of children wander the streets of the capital, Cairo. They survive as best they can amid desperate poverty and violence. Some NGOs, such as France's...

