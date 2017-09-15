Video: How the Haredim, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, make their own rules

In Israel, the Haredim community (or "Those in awe of God") lives separately from the rest of Israeli society. Dressed all in black, these ultra-Orthodox practise a strict form of Judaism, cut off from modern society. In cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, they have their own neighbourhoods, shops and schools and do not hesitate to challenge the authorities. Our correspondents in Israel went to meet members of this inward-looking community that’s often tyrannical towards its own.
