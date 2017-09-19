International News 24/7

 

Rio mired in economic crisis a year after hosting the Olympics

Elizabeth Strout: 'There’s something emotionally truthful about my characters'

Polish foreign minister: Macron's comments on Poland 'were not necessary'

The controversial colonial statue in Senegal; and the centuries-old town in Turkey being destroyed by the govt

End of an era: Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy

'We aren't ready' for a second vote in Kenya and flip-flopping on climate change

Another Hurricane? It's Maria's turn. And, when's your printer going to stop working?

DR Congo: New report says army worked with militias to massacre hundreds in Beni

All eyes on Trump and Macron at UN General Assembly

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-09-19

Rio mired in economic crisis a year after hosting the Olympics

A state of "financial calamity" was declared in Rio de Janeiro just before it hosted the August 2016 Olympic Games. Salaries for public servants went unpaid and funding was delayed for all sectors of local government while emergency funds were made available for the Games. More than a year later, the economic crisis has worsened and violence has returned to the favelas. FRANCE 24 correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Florence Viala.

By Fanny LOTHAIRE , Tim VICKERY , Harold GRENOUILLEAU , Marlène HABERARD

Our guests

Cristina TERRA

Professor of Economics, ESSEC Business School

Archives

2017-09-18 Asia-pacific

Rohingyas crowd into makeshift camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Burma

On the border between Burma and Bangladesh, the exodus of Rohingya people continues. In less than a month, more than 400,000 of them have crossed the border into neighbouring...

2017-09-15 Africa

Violent youth gangs spread terror in Abidjan

In Ivory Coast, violent youth gangs are spreading terror across the economic capital Abidjan. For several weeks now, these groups of delinquents - some as young as ten - have...

2017-09-14 Middle East

War in Yemen: Are Western weapons being used against civilians?

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of Arab states waging war in Yemen to overthrow the Houthi rebels, a pro-Iran Shiite militia which controls the...

2017-09-13 Europe

How migrants struggle to cross the Italy-France border

France has pledged to take in 30,000 migrants, currently in Greece or Italy, by the end of 2017. But so far, fewer than 2,000 are believed to have been relocated to France. At...

See all the archives

