Rio mired in economic crisis a year after hosting the Olympics

A state of "financial calamity" was declared in Rio de Janeiro just before it hosted the August 2016 Olympic Games. Salaries for public servants went unpaid and funding was delayed for all sectors of local government while emergency funds were made available for the Games. More than a year later, the economic crisis has worsened and violence has returned to the favelas. FRANCE 24 correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Florence Viala.
