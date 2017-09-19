International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Elizabeth Strout: 'There’s something emotionally truthful about my characters'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Polish foreign minister: Macron's comments on Poland 'were not necessary'

Read more

FOCUS

Rio mired in economic crisis a year after the Olympics

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

The controversial colonial statue in Senegal; and the centuries-old town in Turkey being destroyed by the govt

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

End of an era: Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'We aren't ready' for a second vote in Kenya and flip-flopping on climate change

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Another Hurricane? It's Maria's turn. And, when's your printer going to stop working?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

DR Congo: New report says army worked with militias to massacre hundreds in Beni

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

All eyes on Trump and Macron at UN General Assembly

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

French Cardinal Barbarin to face trial for covering up clerical sex abuse

© Pascal Pavani, AFP | Roman Catholic Cardinal and archbishop of Lyon Philippe Barbarin celebrates a mass for the feast of the Assumption in Lourdes, France, on August 15, 2016.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-19

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin will go on trial in April on charges of covering up for a priest accused of abusing children in his Lyon diocese over 25 years ago, a court ruled Tuesday.

Barbarin, the most senior French Catholic leader to be tried for allegedly failing to report a predator priest, will go on trial on April 4 next year along with six co-defendants, the court in Lyon said.

The trial is set to run for three days.

The 66-year-old cardinal is accused of failing to report priest Bernard Preynat to authorities after a former scout in 2014 accused the cleric of abusing him in the 1980s.

Barbarin left the priest in his post, where he had contact with children, until 2015.

The scandal has tarnished the image of one of the French church's most media-friendly figures.

The cardinal has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he did not know how to go about dealing with allegations dating back over two decades.

An archbishop of a southwestern diocese and a bishop from the central city of Nevers are also accused in the case.

The scandal is the worst to hit the church in France since 2001, when a bishop was given a three-month suspended jail sentence for failing to inform authorities about another paedophile priest.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-19

  • AUSTRALIA

    Cardinal Pell denies sex abuse charges in Australian court

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French Catholic bishops accused of ‘covering-up sex abuses’

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French Catholic Church asks forgiveness for 'guilty silence' on paedophilia

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility