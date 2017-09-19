International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

All eyes on Trump and Macron at UN General Assembly

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump goes to the UN: What role for the United States on the world stage?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

German elections: Top MEP 'concerned' as populists rise in polls

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Four more years for Angela Merkel?

Read more

ENCORE!

Music show: Stacey Kent, Fergie and Van Morrison

Read more

FOCUS

Rohingyas crowd into makeshift camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Burma

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

India set to roll out 100,000 electric rickshaws and buses

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'Divided We Stand': The battle for women's rights in America

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Rocket Man' and Trump's right-hand gal at the UN

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

French islands on alert as Hurricane Maria bears down on Caribbean

© HO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP | This satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Maria at 1215 UTC on September 18, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-19

Islands in the Caribbean still reeling from megastorm Irma braced Monday for a fresh battering as Hurricane Maria approached, wielding potentially lethal force.

In just a few hours, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) hiked Maria from a Category Two to a Category Four hurricane, packing winds of 130 miles (209 kilometres) per hour that it forecast would strengthen further over the next day or so.

"Potentially life-threatening" storm surges, destructive waves, flash floods and mudslides threatened the Leeward Islands -- the island group that includes Martinique, Puerto Rico and the US and British Vigin islands -- the NHC said.

"The eye and the intense inner core is expected to pass near Dominica in the next few hours," the center warned in its 2100 GMT bulletin, describing Maria as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane".

The French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe -- the bridgehead for aid for Irma-hit French territories -- ordered all at-risk zones to be evacuated.

The order, effective from 4pm local time, bars specific areas considered to be at risk of "flooding, submersion and landslips," according to the statement, issued by the island's prefect.

Islanders on Martinique, which is also part of France, were ordered to stay indoors under a maximum-level "violet" alert.

As heavy rain beat down, energy supplier EDF said power had been cut off from 16,000 homes on Martinique, which has a population of some 400,000.

Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and the British island of Montserrat are also on alert.

In Pointe-a-Pitre, Elodie Corte, the boss of a metalworking company, said there had been frantic preparations to limit the damage from the storm.

"We spent the morning strapping down the aluminium to stop it from flying away if the winds are strong," she said.

But she worried that the torrential rains forecast could flood her home.

"We'll seal everything as tightly as we can and then we'll certainly go and stay with friends for the night," she said.

'Worst-case scenario'

Criticised for the pace of relief efforts in their overseas territories devastated by Irma, Britain, France and the Netherlands said they were boosting resources for the Caribbean as Maria approaches.

"We are planning for the unexpected, we are planning for the worst," said Chris Austin, head of a UK military task force set up to deal with Irma, as the British Virgin Islands readied for the storm.

On the island of St Martin, which is split between France and the Netherlands, authorities announced a red alert ahead of Maria's arrival.

"We're watching its trajectory very closely, and we're preparing for the worst-case scenario," said local official Anne Laubies.

The Dutch navy tweeted that troops were heading to the two tiny neighbouring islands of Saba and St Eustatius to ensure security following widespread complaints of looting and lawlessness on St Martin after the first hurricane.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said 110 more soldiers would be deployed to the region to reinforce about 3,000 people already there shoring up security, rebuilding infrastructure and distributing aid.

But he warned of "major difficulties" if Guadeloupe is hard hit, noting the territory was "the logistical centre from where we could supply St Martin and organise all the airlifts".

Maria is due to sweep over the south of Sint Maarten -- as the Dutch side of St Martin is called -- on Tuesday. The island was among the worst hit by Irma, with 14 killed.

Air France, Air Caraibes and Corsair have cancelled flights in and out of Martinique and Guadeloupe.

Hurricane series

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, left around 40 people dead in the Caribbean before churning west and pounding Florida, where at least 20 people died.

Irma broke weather records when it whipped up winds of 295 kilometres per hour for more than 33 hours straight.

Another hurricane, Jose, is also active in the Atlantic and has triggered tropical storm warnings for the northeastern United States.

Many scientists are convinced that megastorms such as Irma, and Harvey before it, are intensified by the greater energy they can draw from oceans that are warming as a result of climate change.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-19

  • CARIBBEAN

    Hurricane Maria grows to Category 3, nears battered Caribbean

    Read more

  • USA

    Eight die in Florida nursing home after Irma knocks out power

    Read more

  • USA

    Quarter of Florida Keys homes destroyed, US officials estimate

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility