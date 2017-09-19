International News 24/7

 

The controversial colonial statue in Senegal; and the centuries-old town in Turkey being destroyed by the govt

End of an era: Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy

'We aren't ready' for a second vote in Kenya and flip-flopping on climate change

Another Hurricane? It's Maria's turn. And, when's your printer going to stop working?

DR Congo: New report says army worked with militias to massacre hundreds in Beni

All eyes on Trump and Macron at UN General Assembly

Trump goes to the UN: What role for the United States on the world stage?

German elections: Top MEP 'concerned' as populists rise in polls

Four more years for Angela Merkel?

Americas

Live: Trump to address the United Nations General Assembly

© Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP | World leaders begin to gather for the 72nd annual General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 19.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-19

US President Donald Trump makes his first official address before the annual UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. To follow Trump's speech live on FRANCE 24 starting at 4:30pm Paris time, click on the video player below.

Date created : 2017-09-19

  • UNITED STATES

    Feuds and flattery: Trump’s quirky history with the UN

  • USA - UNITED NATIONS

    Trump to target 'rogue regimes' Iran, N. Korea in UN speech

  • USA

    'Mismanagement' keeps UN from reaching full potential, Trump says in debut speech

