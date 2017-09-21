Burma should give access to investigators, says UN rights chief

On the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman meets Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Hussein has been urging Burma to allow an investigation team to enter the country and stop what he calls the 'ethnic cleansing' of Muslim-minority group, the Rohingyas. He also talks of the war in Yemen where violations of international law are observed on a daily basis.
