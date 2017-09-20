Iraqi Kurdistan FM: 'We are determined to go ahead' with independence vote

Falah Mustafa Bakir, the foreign minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He admitted that the international community has "asked" his government to postpone the September 25 referendum on Kurdish independence but said Erbil is "determined to go ahead".

"There have been attempts from our friends and partners in the international community asking us to delay," said Bakir, in an interview with FRANCE 24 about the planned September 25 vote on Kurdish independence.

"We have realised that we have no future, whatsoever, in Iraq. The time has come for us to accept negotiations. We want to do it peacefully, through negotiations and understanding with Baghdad. We don’t believe that we are committing a crime. The international community has to be open to this," Bakir added.

On Monday, Iraq's Supreme Court ordered the suspension of the planned referendum to examine whether it would be constitutional.

