THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-09-20

Iraqi Kurdistan FM: 'We are determined to go ahead' with independence vote

Falah Mustafa Bakir, the foreign minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He admitted that the international community has "asked" his government to postpone the September 25 referendum on Kurdish independence but said Erbil is "determined to go ahead".

"There have been attempts from our friends and partners in the international community asking us to delay," said Bakir, in an interview with FRANCE 24 about the planned September 25 vote on Kurdish independence.

"We have realised that we have no future, whatsoever, in Iraq. The time has come for us to accept negotiations. We want to do it peacefully, through negotiations and understanding with Baghdad. We don’t believe that we are committing a crime. The international community has to be open to this," Bakir added.

On Monday, Iraq's Supreme Court ordered the suspension of the planned referendum to examine whether it would be constitutional.

>> On France24.com: ‘Kexit’ woes: Why a Kurdish independence referendum has few backers

>> On France24.com: 24 hours in Erbil: Dreams of independence in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2017-09-20 Rohingyas

Save the Children CEO on Rohingya crisis: 'Children are being shot at'

Helle Thorning-Schmidt is Chief Executive of the NGO Save the Children International. She spoke to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Over 400,000...

Read more

2017-09-19 Europe

Polish foreign minister: Macron's comments on Poland 'were not necessary'

Poland's foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He discussed the ongoing stand-off...

Read more

2017-09-16 women's rights

'Divided We Stand': The battle for women's rights in America

America is a highly polarised country these days but American historian Marjorie Spruill tells Annette Young that the nation's polarisation is no recent trend. As she explains in...

Read more

2017-09-16 Middle East

Kareem, governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region: 'We're not afraid of threats'

FRANCE 24 correspondent James Andre interviews Najmaddin Kareem, the governor of Iraq's Kirkuk region, after the province voted to take part in the September 25 Kurdistan...

Read more

See all the archives

