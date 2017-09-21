Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai: 'I asked Macron to invest $300m in girls' education'

The youngest laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai, talks to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman. The UN messenger of peace is at the UN General Assembly to meet world leaders and urge them to increase the funding of girls’ education. She also calls on them to provide education for children in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon and Kenya.
