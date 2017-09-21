International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Brexit and the city: Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin vying for new business

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai: 'I asked Macron to invest $300m in girls' education'

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Is the French Senate a retirement club for old politicians?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

Burma should give access to investigators, says UN rights chief

Read more

FOCUS

Rohingya crisis: Monks with an ultranationalist agenda

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexico hit by another deadly earthquake

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US Federal Reserve ends historic QE program

Read more

ENCORE!

This week’s not-to-miss exhibitions

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Rogues aplenty at UN General Assembly

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-09-21

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai: 'I asked Macron to invest $300m in girls' education'

The youngest laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, Malala Yousafzai, talks to FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman. The UN messenger of peace is at the UN General Assembly to meet world leaders and urge them to increase the funding of girls’ education. She also calls on them to provide education for children in refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon and Kenya.

By Marc PERELMAN

Our guests

Malala YOUSAFZAI

Price Nobel Laureate, UN messenger for peace

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2017-09-21 Yemen

Burma should give access to investigators, says UN rights chief

On the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman meets Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Hussein has been urging Burma...

Read more

2017-09-20 Middle East

Iraqi Kurdistan FM: 'We are determined to go ahead' with independence vote

Falah Mustafa Bakir, the foreign minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government, spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He...

Read more

2017-09-20 Rohingyas

Save the Children CEO on Rohingya crisis: 'Children are being shot at'

Helle Thorning-Schmidt is Chief Executive of the NGO Save the Children International. She spoke to FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. Over 400,000...

Read more

2017-09-19 Europe

Polish foreign minister: Macron's comments on Poland 'were not necessary'

Poland's foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He discussed the ongoing stand-off...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility