French billionaire L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies at 94

L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world's richest woman, has died at the age of 94, her family said.

"Liliane Bettencourt died last night at home," her daughter Francoise Bettencourt Meyers said in a statement. "My mother left peacefully."

Bettencourt ranked as the 14th richest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which estimated her net worth in March at $39.5 billion (33 billion euros).

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-21