Europe

French billionaire L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt dies at 94

Latest update : 2017-09-21

L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world's richest woman, has died at the age of 94, her family said.

"Liliane Bettencourt died last night at home," her daughter Francoise Bettencourt Meyers said in a statement. "My mother left peacefully."

Bettencourt ranked as the 14th richest person in the world, according to Forbes magazine, which estimated her net worth in March at $39.5 billion (33 billion euros).

  • FRANCE - JUSTICE

    Former Sarkozy treasurer Woerth acquitted of manipulation in Bettencourt case

  • FRANCE

    Daughter of L’Oréal heiress says artist plotted to ‘destroy’ family

  • FRANCE

    Ten go on trial for 'exploiting' L'Oréal heiress Bettencourt

