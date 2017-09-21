International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Rohingya crisis: Monks with an ultranationalist agenda

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Mexico hit by another deadly earthquake

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US Federal Reserve ends historic QE program

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Rogues aplenty at UN General Assembly

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Mexico City’s earthquake, Catalonia’s independence struggle and Senegal’s charcoal-making women

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

The French protest again and some Viking warriors were women

Read more

THE DEBATE

Iran's rebuttal: Tehran answers Trump and Netanyahu

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya's supreme court blames electoral board for botched election

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

'The door is open for dialogue with Madrid,' says Carles Puigdemont

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Split looms in French far right as Marine Le Pen’s key aide quits

© Patrick Hertzog, AFP | France's National Front president Marine Le Pen (C) and FN vice-president Florian Philippot (R) on January 18, 2017 in Forbach, eastern France.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-09-21

Florian Philippot, for many years the closest aide of French far-right politician Marine Le Pen, said on Thursday he was quitting the National Front party, opening up a likely split in the country’s far-right ranks.

Philippot, whose responsibilities for strategy and communications were earlier removed by Le Pen, told France 2 television that he did not like being “ridiculed”.

"They told me that I was vice-president of nothing," he said. "Listen, I don't have a desire to be ridiculed. I have never had the desire to do nothing, so of course I am quitting the National Front."

Philippot’s departure is a big blow for the far-right as it struggles to portray itself as the main opposition to President Emmanuel Macron.

After Philippot’s announcement Thursday, the leader of the National Front said she was ‘sad’ about his decision.

“It's sad to witness such a waste, but unfortunately, since this is how he wanted things, it can’t be stopped,” Le Pen told Le Figaro. “There were many attempts to reason with him, but they were always rejected.”

“The National Front is in a period of crisis,” RFI’s political editor Philip Turle told FRANCE 24. “Marine Le Pen’s tenure is no longer assured.”

RFI's Philip Turle on Philippot quitting National Front

Cracks have been appearing ever since the party’s election defeat earlier this year. After the National Front lost to centrist president Emmanuel Macron, Philippot started his own group ‘The Patriots’. His movement fast became a source of tension but when Marine Le Pen asked Philippot to leave it, he refused.

Philippot wanted to steer the party away from its traditional anti-immigration focus towards economic nationalism. His rivals in the National Front blame him for turning off many voters by pushing France to quit the European Union and leave the eurozone.

But Marine Le Pen appears not to want to soften her party's stance on the issue.

"National sovereignty is a mainstay of our struggle," she told LCP television on Thursday morning. "We will continue to fight the European Union with all our soul because it is an instrument for the elimination and impoverishment of our people."

The firing earlier this month of regional official Sophie Montel, a close friend of Philippot, set off more sparks. Montel was a vice president of Philippot’s association. Shortly before she was fired, Montel said that the party was "re-toxifying".

Party officials believe the rift between leading party figures over policy has drawn supporters to other parties, including to the far-left party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is emerging as the main opposition.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Date created : 2017-09-21

  • FRANCE

    Marine Le Pen placed under formal investigation over EU funding scandal

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Founder Jean-Marie Le Pen says daughter Marine should quit National Front leadership

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France's far-right National Front keeps policy to exit euro

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility