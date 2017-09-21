International News 24/7

 

Middle East

Iraq begins offensive to retake Islamic State group stronghold Hawija

© Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP | Iraqi forces advance towards the city of al-Sharqat on September 20, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-09-21

Iraq is to begin an offensive to retake Hawija, one of two remaining bastions of the Islamic State group in the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced Thursday.

"At the dawn of a new day, we announce the launch of the first stage of the liberation of Hawija, in accordance with our commitment to our people to liberate all Iraqi territory and eradicate groups that support terror," a statement said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-09-21

